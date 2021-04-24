Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.82 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.91 and its 200 day moving average is $275.32. The firm has a market cap of $857.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.03.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock worth $441,938,332. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

