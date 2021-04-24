Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 373 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,375 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 21.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $722,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $515.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.57 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

