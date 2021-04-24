Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 2,630 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.17% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 962.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $64.30 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.67.

