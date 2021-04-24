Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 2,452 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 accounts for about 5.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 305.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000.

NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $116.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $126.33.

