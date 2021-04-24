Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of PDRDY opened at $42.14 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

