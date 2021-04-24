Permission Coin (ASK) Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $20.77 million and $1.97 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00062992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.06 or 0.00271990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.64 or 0.00652186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,472.81 or 1.00162154 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.04 or 0.01049877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

