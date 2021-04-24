pEOS (PEOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $65.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00269722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.52 or 0.01016652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,355.29 or 1.00080975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00609106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

