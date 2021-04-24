People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of PBCT stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. 6,707,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in People’s United Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

