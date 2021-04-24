People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share by the bank on Saturday, May 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

People’s United Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial has a payout ratio of 57.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

PBCT stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in People’s United Financial stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

