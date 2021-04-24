Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-16% to $805.6-827.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.76 million.Pentair also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.95 EPS.

Pentair stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. Pentair has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.47.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

