PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report sales of $181.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $177.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of -$506.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $701.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.00 million to $730.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $700.15 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $736.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.78. 815,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,978.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

