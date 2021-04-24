Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,208 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $767,555.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $101.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,443.86 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

