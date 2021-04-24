PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 million, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.25.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PCTEL will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PCTI shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

