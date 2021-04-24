Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $135.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.