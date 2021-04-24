Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PEP stock opened at $145.83 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.24. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

