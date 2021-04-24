Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 25.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 72,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

NYSE HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.