Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $438,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.