Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Decreases Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,967,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.85.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.74. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

