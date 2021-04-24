Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.27. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 28,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $2,349,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,958 shares in the company, valued at $11,488,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,356,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,354,428. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

