Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Park National were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Park National by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Park National by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $127.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.03. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. Research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

