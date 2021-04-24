Paragon Capital Management Ltd Sells 3,580 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $156.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.67. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $157.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

