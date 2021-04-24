Paragon Capital Management Ltd Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.89.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.