Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Justin George Hondris Sells 64,516 Shares

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

PANR stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.35 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.58 ($0.63). The stock has a market cap of £157.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target for the company.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

