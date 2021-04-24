Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) Insider Justin George Hondris Sells 64,516 Shares

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) insider Justin George Hondris sold 64,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £16,774.16 ($21,915.55).

PANR stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38. Pantheon Resources Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.35 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 48.58 ($0.63). The stock has a market cap of £157.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target for the company.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

