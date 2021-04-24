Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.89. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.89, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$460,000. Insiders purchased 649,500 shares of company stock worth $559,450 over the last ninety days.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

