Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $43,668.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $42,108.00.
- On Monday, February 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $58,848.00.
Shares of PLMR stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $121.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.
Palomar Company Profile
Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.
