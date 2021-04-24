Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $43,668.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $43,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $42,108.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $58,848.00.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.08 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $42.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

