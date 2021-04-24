Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.71. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

