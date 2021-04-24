PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of MPGPF opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

