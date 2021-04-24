Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $178.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.70 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $123.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $722.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.30 million to $726.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $729.90 million to $762.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $191.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 332,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 493,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 178,706 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

