Oxygen (OXY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.17 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Oxygen has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $134.46 million and $4.17 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00005359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000865 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

