Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $71.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

