Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading Up 0%

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 138,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal deposits. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp. and changed its name to Orogen Royalties Inc in August 2020. Orogen Royalties Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

