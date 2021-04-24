Ormeus Ecosystem Price Up 4.2% This Week (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $2,092.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00272223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004159 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.08 or 0.99890519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00643257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.30 or 0.01050354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

