Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Stock Price Down 2%

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 95,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 282,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORE shares. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.75 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67.
In other Orezone Gold news, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,859,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,936,295.26. Also, Director Patrick Downey bought 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,554,300. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 263,500 shares of company stock worth $264,985.
About Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE)
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
