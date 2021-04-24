Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Stock Price Down 2%

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 95,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 282,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORE shares. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$306.75 million and a P/E ratio of -10.67.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orezone Gold news, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,859,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,936,295.26. Also, Director Patrick Downey bought 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,554,300. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 263,500 shares of company stock worth $264,985.

About Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

