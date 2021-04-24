Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.66 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,137 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

AXP opened at $144.33 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.43. The stock has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.