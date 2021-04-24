Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,116,000 after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 84,768 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 130,837 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 563,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,520,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

