Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €11.50 ($13.53) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORA. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.08 ($15.39).

ORA stock opened at €10.31 ($12.12) on Thursday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The business’s 50-day moving average is €10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.97.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

