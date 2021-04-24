Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

DOCN opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

