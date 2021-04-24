Oppenheimer Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $150.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Shares of XPO opened at $136.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 166.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $138.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $2,422,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 101.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

