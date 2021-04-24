Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

FRG opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. Analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Franchise Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.