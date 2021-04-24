OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $10.42. 62,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,009. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.