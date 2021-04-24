OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th.

OP Bancorp stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

