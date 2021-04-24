Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Price Up 8%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.15. Approximately 6,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 874,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

OTRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

The company has a market cap of $568.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth $6,699,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

