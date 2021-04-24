ONOToken Market Cap Reaches $73.57 Million (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded up 322.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. One ONOToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ONOToken has traded 604.1% higher against the dollar. ONOToken has a total market cap of $73.57 million and approximately $70.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00090820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00650473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.39 or 0.07419793 BTC.

ONOToken Profile

ONOToken (CRYPTO:ONOT) is a coin. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 coins. The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONOToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.