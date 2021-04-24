OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.78

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 2223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

Several research firms have commented on ONEW. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $671.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.26 million. Research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

