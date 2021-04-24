OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.78

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.78, with a volume of 2223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.
Several research firms have commented on ONEW. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $671.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,782.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Further Reading: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.