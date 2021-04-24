ONEOK Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 35,361 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,636% compared to the typical volume of 2,037 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NYSE OKE opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.77.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after acquiring an additional 426,212 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

