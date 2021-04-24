Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.91

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.91 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.94). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 75.75 ($0.99), with a volume of 2,450,107 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22.

Get Omega Diagnostics Group alerts:

In other news, insider Bill Rhodes purchased 300,000 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.