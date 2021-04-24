OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 5,310 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.02. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

