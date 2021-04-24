OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,727 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

