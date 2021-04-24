OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cintas by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after buying an additional 330,330 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,644,000 after buying an additional 17,117 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $353.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $197.13 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.79.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

