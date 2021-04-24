Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $316.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.19.

OKTA stock opened at $279.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta has a 52 week low of $145.58 and a 52 week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

